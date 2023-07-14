We Are A Nation Of Over 100 Dialects, Tamil Being Oldest In The World: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris, mentioned the linguistic diversity of India and specially talked about the oldest language existing in the world. PM said that India is the country where education is available in over 100 different languages and it is a matter of great pride that the world's oldest language, the Tamil language has its origin in India. He also lauded the efficiency of India’s human resource, which has marked its presence world wide.

Talking to the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Modi referred to the variety of languages that the country has and how the language diversity of the nation makes every Indian proud of. The PM said, “India is a country, which has various different scripts to write and it is a matter of pride for us all that India has kept this great tradition alive. We have over 100 various languages in India through which students are taught and there cannot be any other moment that we can be proud of that the oldest language of the world is Tamil, which is India’s language, our Indians language. This is the strength of our diversity of language.”

When India does great work, it benefits entire humanity: PM Modi

“Not only we Indian, but the world too is enjoying this diversity of Indian language now. You must have witnessed a few days ago that Wimbledon had called Tennis Legend Roger Federer ‘Thalaiva’. This diversity is the biggest strength of our democracy and through this strength only, each Indian is achieving their dreams, fulfilling their aspirations and taking the nation and the world forward today,” the proud PM asserted.

Talking about the country’s diverse growth and development, PM Modi added, “Today, it fills us with immense pride that India has jumped to become the 5th largest economy in the world from the 10th spot in the last 10 years. Moreover, this achievement is not only a matter of pride for the Indians, but today, the world has also started believing that it won’t take long for India to become a 5 trillion economy.”

During his address, PM Modi declared that "India is the mother of democracy". He went on to add that India is the mother of civilization and it is the model of diversity and called it nation’s great power and strength. Recalling India's thousands of years old history and talking about India's immense experience, he asserted that the scope of India's efforts for world welfare is huge.

PM Modi dragged the attention on the study of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which says that extreme poverty in India is now on the verge of ending. He said, “When India does such a great work, it benefits not only India, but the entire humanity.”

PM Modi to be part of France's national day celebration

“The land of India is witnessing a big change. The command of this change lies with the citizens of India, with the sisters and daughters of India, with the youth of India. Today the whole world is full of new hope and new hope towards India,” he said.

A time came, when the entire venue filled with chants of “Modi-Modi”, when he said, “I have come out with a resolution. Every particle of the body and every moment of time is only for you people, for the countrymen.” PM Modi also didn’t forget to wish the people of France on their special occasion as the country is also set to celebrate its national day. “I've visited France many times. However, this time, it's a special occasion to come to France. Tomorrow, it's a national day in France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion,” the PM remarked.