We See France As A Natural Partner In India's Developmental Journey, Avers PM Modi

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome conferred upon him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated his ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’ to the people of India. In a joint address with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, the PM called France a beautiful country and Paris a beautiful city. During his two-day trip to France, the Indian premier was conferred with France’s highest honour, the “Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour”.

“Yesterday French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France," he said, adding “It is not my honour but the honour of 140 crore people of the country."

During the address, the Prime Minister rejoiced in the 25-year-long partnership between India and France, while hailing Paris as 'natural partner' of New Delhi. “We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” he said.

PM lauds the defence ties between India and France

The PM lauded the defence ties between India and France. “Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations,” he said. “France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries,” he added. PM Modi further informed about the discussions he held wit Macron on various sectors. "We discussed various sectors such as green hydrogen, semi-conductor, cyber and digital technology. We should work together for climate change issues. We will campaign for single-use plastic together," he concluded.