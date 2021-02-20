'We Were Completely Alone': Italian Town's Struggle After COVID Arrived A Year Ago

Quick links:
A deserted main square in Codogno, Italy, where the COVID-19 virus arrived exactly a year ago, sending shockwaves not just across the country, but far wide. Codogno reported its first case on Feb 20.
Codogno reported its first fatality from the COVID-19 virus a day later when a 77-year-old retired roofer died from the first locally transmitted infection outside Asia.
The death raised alarm across Italy as the victim had no prior contact with China. The town imposed a lockdown and asked people to stay indoors even if they have work.
Mayor Giuliano Martini, who doubles as the town’s chief pharmacist, ordered schools and businesses to shut down. In an interview with the AP, he described the situation as "war-like".
Soon, the entire Lombardy region was affected by the disease as it spread to other parts of the country, eventually forcing the entire nation to go under lockdown.
It has been a year, and since then Italy has recorded more than 2.78 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 95,000 deaths. Lombardy remains the worst affected region in the country.
Italy is currently going through its second wave as each day more than 11,000 cases on average are being reported across the country. the death rate slowly coming down after its peak in late November.