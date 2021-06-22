West Slaps Fresh Sanctions On Belarus, Asks Lukashenko Govt To Cooperate In Ryanair Probe

The United States, the European Union, Canada, and the United Kingdom have imposed a fresh set of sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials as a part of their joint efforts to support the democratic movement in the country. On Monday, June 21, the four occidental powers released a joint statement where they called out the Alexander Lukashenko administration to “end its repressive policies against its own people.”

Belarus has been witnessing pro-democracy protests since Lukashenko was elected for his sixth term as the country’s president in August last year. It is imperative to note that the west considers the elections to be rigged.

In addendum, they also asked Minsk to cooperate with investigations into the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in May and subsequent detention of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were on board.

“We are united in our deep concern regarding the Lukashenko regime’s continuing attacks on human rights, fundamental freedoms, and international law,” the four said adding that “We are committed to supporting the long-suppressed democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and we stand together to impose costs on the regime for its blatant disregard of international commitments.”

Last week, the European Union slapped a fresh set of sanctions on 78 individuals and seven entities of Belarus in response to the coerced landing of a Ryanair plane. The new sanctions were approved by all ambassadors of the bloc and would be put in practice at a meeting of foreign ministers on Monday. Since the diversion of the plane in May, European Union has taken a stance against the Lukashenko administration, starting in June it banned Belarusian flagship airlines to fly over its airspace. Additionally, all the 27 members of the bloc have also barred their respective airlines to use Belarusian airspace.

‘The last dictator of Europe’

Known as ‘the last dictator of Europe’, Lukashenko has been facing mass protests and numerous accusations since the results of the Presidential vote were first announced. Since last August, his administration has arrested thousands of protesters and sent the opposition into exile. In the most recent development, Belarusian authorities dispatched a fighter jet to force another Ryanair flight to divert to Minsk where they arrested a dissident journalist.

