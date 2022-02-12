Amid mounting concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Journalist Sergey Panashchuk spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, joining from Odessa, Ukraine, and shared some first-hand information about the escalating tensions observed in the region. Panashchuk described the situation as "very concerning." He also added that nobody in Ukraine is sure about what will happen next because everyone is gathering information from the news, however, the warnings from other countries are alarming. The Ukrainian administration is now claiming that Russia will not attack, he added.

He stated, "Actually the situation is very concerning. Nobody here actually knows what will come next because we are listening to the news and we are getting all the information from there but the warnings that came from the outside, from the other countries because the Ukrainian government is now saying that Russia is not going to attack."

He also asserted that there is no military mobilisation and that the Ukrainian government is urging citizens to remain calm. According to Panashchuk, people are still joining the so-called civil and territorial defence and are learning how to handle firearms in case of an invasion.

Sergey Panashchuk said, "They are also urging people to stay calm as there is no military mobilization yet, but people are joining our so-called civil and territory defence and they are training how to handle fire-arms in case of a possible invasion. It's the general attitude of the people here because the war has been going on for more than 8 years now and we are used to it. But still there could be any possible development."

Ukrainian aim is to defend not to attack

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in February and March 2014. Sergey added that when compared to 2014, Ukraine now has a more professional army. On being asked if the Ukrainian government is dedicating more resources towards national security than other areas of the Economy, Sergey stated Ukraine has spent about 2% of its GDP on the army. According to him, it's a lot, but it's not enough because Russia has more resources. However, "Ukrainian aim is to defend, not to attack," he added.

When asked if the Ukrainian government was evacuating its citizens, the journalist stated that papers and documentation from the General Prosecutor's Office had been transported from Kyiv to Western Ukraine. According to him, this is a very alarming sign. However, he added that there is no evacuation of people at the moment, but the government is transporting papers and documents.

Sergey confirms split of opinion among Ukraine nationals on aligning with NATO

Sergey also stated that the older people born and raised in the Soviet Union feel a connection to Russia and see NATO as a threat, whereas the younger community are mostly West oriented and see NATO as a friend and a means of defence when asked about the split opinion of Ukraine nationals on whether the country should align itself with NATO or give in to Russia's demand. He went on to say that 90% of people in Western Ukraine and 40-50% of people in Eastern Europe are in favour of joining NATO.

In the midst of tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, the US, Japan, and South Korea have issued warnings to their citizens living in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. Deploying US soldiers for an evacuation, according to US President Joe Biden, would entail "World war." Russia has gathered roughly 130,000 troops near the border. The West is fearful that Russia may invade its neighbour soon.

Image: Republic World