WHO Europe Head Says 'lockdowns Avoidable' As Region Braces For Second Wave

Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, on Thursday, November 19 said that fresh lockdowns in the region are avoidable through near-universal mask-usage. Kluge, while speaking at a news conference, said that even though mask use is not the cure for all the problems, it can prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed if used widely. Kluge said that lockdowns would not be needed if mask use rates reach 95 percent.

"First, if we all do our share, lockdowns are avoidable. I stand by my position that lockdowns are a last-resort measure. Mask use is by no means a panacea, and needs to be done in combination with other measures; however, if mask use reached 95%, lockdowns would not be needed. But, at mask-use rates of 60% or lower, it is hard to avoid lockdowns," Kluge said in a statement.

Hospitals overwhelmed

Many European countries had eased the lockdown in the summer to revive the hard-hit economies, however, the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic forced the governments to reintroduce tougher measures. France, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are among the few countries that have announced lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease and stop hospitals from being overwhelmed.

With a population of just more than 700 million, Europe accounts for 28% of global cases and 26% of deaths, cumulatively. Intensive care units in several countries are at their maximum capacity, including in France and Switzerland. COVID-19 deaths in the region have increased by 18 percent in the past two weeks with 29,000 new deaths in the last week alone. On average, 4,500 lives are lost every day in Europe with 1 person dying every 17 seconds. Meanwhile, the world has recorded more than 56 million cases and 1.3 million deaths so far.

