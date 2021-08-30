WHO Fears 236,000 More COVID Deaths In Europe By December Amid High Transmission Rate

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that it fears the high transmission rate of COVID-19 across Europe will lead to the death of another 236,000 by December 1 this year. The WHO official said that the high transmission is deeply worrying – particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in several countries. While addressing the reporters, WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said that several countries have seen an increased burden on hospitals and more deaths. He noted an 11% increase in the number of deaths in the region and projected around 2,36,000 deaths in Europe by December 1. The WHO official underlined three factors for the rise in coronavirus cases.

Delta variant is responsible for recent outbreak in European countries: WHO

According to him, the most contagious delta variant is responsible for the recent outbreak in European countries. Kluge noted that the easing of public health measures in countries like the United States also played a significant role in the sudden increase of covid cases. The seasonal surge in travel, driving considerable growth in numbers in most countries, said Kluge. "We must be steadfast in maintaining multiple layers of protection, including vaccination and masks. Vaccines are the path towards reopening societies and stabilizing economies. Despite this, we remain challenged by insufficient production, insufficient access and insufficient vaccine acceptance."

Vaccination uptake in Europe has slowed down: WHO

"In roughly eight months, nearly 850 million doses have been administered, with roughly half of the people of the Region being fully vaccinated. This is a remarkable achievement!" said Hans Kluge. "However, in the past 6 weeks, vaccination uptake in the Region has slowed down, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others. As of today, only 6% of people in lower- and lower-middle-income countries in our Region have completed a full vaccination series."

The WHO official noted to increase the production of the covid vaccine on an "urgent basis". He also appealed to the developed nations to share the vaccine doses with the developing countries.

"Everyone, everywhere should have the right to receive the full course. Vaccination is a right, but it is also a responsibility," noted the WHO official.

Earlier today, the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) appealed to the countries to prioritise the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines to teachers and the staff involved in managing the schools. The agencies stressed the importance of education and appealed to open the school throughout the pandemic. It asked the schools to make the school a safe place by adopting measures to minimise transmission of the virus. The agencies appealed to the authority to offer the vaccine to the school staff as part of the target population groups in the national vaccination plan while ensuring vaccination of vulnerable populations.

