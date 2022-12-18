Who Is Leo Varadkar? The Indian-Origin, Openly Gay Leader Back As Ireland PM

Leo Varadkar, an openly gay Indian-origin politician, became the Prime Minister of Ireland on Saturday. Varadkar replaces Michael Martin, 62, who served the prime minister's office from 2020 to 2022. This is Varadkar's second stint as the Irish PM. He was the nation's Taoiseach, a term used for the Irish Prime Minister, for the first time from 2017 to 2020.

Varadkar takes over as Prime Minister in accordance with a deal struck between the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the two political parties who have formed a coalition to run the government of Ireland. As per the deal, the leaders of the two parties are supposed to share the PM post. Varadkar takes office as Michael Martin steps down from the role after two-and-half years.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Varadkar after the Indian-origin politician received the seal of office from Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

“Congratulations @LeoVaradkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies,” PM Modi tweeted.

Michael Martin, who stepped down from the Prime Minister's post, now assumes office as the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and as the Defence Minister of Ireland.

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar congratulated his Irish counterpart on Sunday. “Congratulations @MichealMartinTD on assuming office as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence of Ireland. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our ties,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Varadkar and his Indian roots

Leo Varadkar, who was born in 1979, became the first openly gay Taoiseach in June 2017. The leader of Ireland’s Fine Gael party has Indian roots on his paternal side. Varadkar’s mother was an Ireland-born nurse and his father was an India-born physician. The two met while working together in the United Kingdom. Before Varadkar was born in Dublin, his family briefly lived in Leicester and India. Varadkar makes frequent visits to India.

In 2017, when he became the Irish Prime Minister for the first time, Varadkar created history by being the first openly gay man to hold the office of Taoiseach.

Varadkar publicly spoke about his sexual orientation for the first time in 2015 during an interview with RTE Radio.

He said his sexual orientation is not something that defines him. "I am not a half-Indian politician or a doctor politician or a gay politician for that matter. It's just part of who I am, it doesn't define me, it is part of my character I suppose," Varadkar had said.

How Varadkar rose to the PM post, again

The 2020 Irish elections were historic. The Sinn Fein party, which won the largest share of votes, failed to form the government. Fine Gael and Finna Fail, traditional archrivals, decided to form a three-way coalition government along with the Green Party.

Fine Gael and Finna Fail were on opposing sides during the Irish Civil War and did not form a coalition ever since Ireland's independence in 1992.

The archrivals were clear that they did not want to enter into a coalition with Sinn Fein, a party known for its historic links to the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Forming the government four months after elections, Michael Martin took over as Prime Minister and Varadkar became the Deputy PM. The roles reversed on Saturday when Varadkar's nomination for the role was approved by Ireland's lower house of Parliament during a special session in Dali.

Leo Varadkar was the youngest-ever Prime Minister of Ireland during his first term. What makes Varadkar's elevation remarkable is that an openly gay politician has now occupied the top post of Ireland, a country dominated by staunch Catholic values, not once, but twice.