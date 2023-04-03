Who Is Petteri Orpo? The Conservative Leader Who Is Likely To Become Finland's Next PM

On Sunday, Finland’s youngest Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her Social Democratic Party (SDP) lost an intense election in the Scandinavian country. The party lost to was a centre-right conservative party that bolstered their economic agendas in their manifesto. The National Coalition Party which was led by conservative firebrand Petteri Orpo captured the most votes in the Finnish Parliamentary elections. The 53-year-old politician has not only managed to block Marin from securing a second term, but he is also likely to become the next Prime Minister of the nordic country.

However, Orpo’s road to the Prime Minister’s office is still not filled with roses. According to The New York Times, in the Sunday elections, no party has managed to gain a majority in the 200-seat body. While the National Coalition Party bagged 48 seats (20.8%), it was the right-wing Finns Party which was led by Riikka Purra came second with 46 seats (20.0%). Marin who used to be considered a “political rockstar” in Finland came in third as her party only managed to win 43 seats (19.9). Hence, Orpo will have to formulate a solid coalition to form a government. The Sunday voting also indicated that the Finish population is leaning right as the chosen leaders have shared several pragmatic policies. From rural southwest Finland to formulating major financial policies in Helsinki, the life of the conservative leader who is also known as a master negotiator is one for the history books.

A look at the life of Petteri Orpo

Antti Petteri Orpo was born in 1969 in rural southwest Finland. Throughout his prolific political career, Orpo held several political portfolios and climbed several political ranks to be the leading Finnish politician. Orpo who received his degree in Political Science has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 2007. It was in 2016 when he became the head of the National Coalition Party after he challenged his predecessor and former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb.

Throughout his political career, the Finnish minister held several political portfolios. Some of these portfolios include the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (2014-2015), the Interior Ministery (2015 to 2016) and the Finance Ministry (2016 to 2019). The conservative firebrand also served as the Deputy Prime Minister of Finland from 2017 to 2019. In the past, the master negotiator was praised for handling the Finnish Interior ministry during the European migration crisis. In 2015 the continent witnessed a heavy inflow of refugees from Syria, Libya and other parts of the Middle east. The nordic nation saw a tenfold increase in refugee arrivals posing great challenges in several Scandinavian countries.

A fiscally conservative economist with a liberal outlook

Orpo is known for his conservative approach when it comes to determining Finnish economic policies. According to the Independent, the 53-year-old aimed to cut spending on unemployment benefits and other welfare policies. Like a true blue conservative economist, Orpo also pushed for several tax cuts during his tenure as the Finnish Prime Minister. The Finish Minister in the past has also encouraged international investments to boost the local Finnish markets. Hence, when Marin’s policies were considered weak, Orpo's shrewd economic policies received laurels across the country.

When it comes to his political leanings, Orpo has maintained a liberal stance and has remained open to collaborating with Sanna Marin’s party and other left-wing parties in the country. Ahead of the elections, Orpo asserted that he will keep his option open to corporate with the left or the right-wing parties. Marin on the other hand has maintained a distance from the right-wing parties and even described some of them as “openly racist” as per the report by Independent. While Orpo emerged as the leading candidate who is likely to become the Prime Minister of Finland, it will be interesting to see how he manages to form a coalition to form a solid government at the top.