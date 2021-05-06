WHO Sets Up Pandemic And Epidemic Intelligence Hub In Berlin For Global Preparedness

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Federal Republic of Germany will establish a new global hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence, data, surveillance and analytics innovation, said the United Nations (UN) health agency on May 5. The hub will be based in Berlin and it will work in coordination with partners across the globe that will lead innovations in data analytics across the largest network of international data to not only predict but also prevent, detect and prepare for and respond to any potential pandemic and epidemic risks in across several nations.

In a statement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the current unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has taught the leaders that they can only tackle the health crisis “together.” She also said that the new WHO hub in Berlin will be a global platform for pandemic prevention and it will convene governments across the globe. Merkel also expressed ‘delight’ that the UN health agency chose Berlin to set up the hub allowing the partners to contribute.

Merkel said, "The current Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that we can only fight pandemics and epidemics together. The new WHO Hub will be a global platform for pandemic prevention, bringing together various governmental, academic and private sector institutions. I am delighted that WHO chose Berlin as its location and invite partners from all around the world to contribute to the WHO hub."

WHO hub is part of agency’s Health Emergencies Programme

WHO also said in a statement that the hub in Berlin for pandemic and epidemic intelligence is part of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme and it will be the latest collaboration of nations and partners worldwide. Jens Spahn, German Minister of Health also said that authorities need to identify and tackle the pandemic and epidemic risks around the world and for the same, the governments should unite and strengthen the surveillance systems.

“We need to identify pandemic and epidemic risks as quickly as possible, wherever they occur in the world. For that aim, we need to strengthen the global early warning surveillance system with improved collection of health-related data and inter-disciplinary risk analysis,” said Jens Spahn. “Germany has consistently been committed to support WHO’s work in preparing for and responding to health emergencies, and the WHO Hub is a concrete initiative that will make the world safer.”

Image credits: AP