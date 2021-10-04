Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who came into the spotlight for a controversial 2007 sketch of Prophet Muhammad that enraged the Muslim community, has died in a car accident near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, informed the police. He was living under police protection since his controversial sketch came out. As per reports, Vilks was travelling in a police vehicle along with two police officers, who were also killed in the accident.

In an official statement, the police said:

"On Sunday afternoon, an accident occurred on the E4 off Markaryd when a civilian police car and a truck collided. In the police car, a person protected and two police officers from the personal protection group in the South region were travelling. All three were killed in the collision."

"During the collision, both vehicles burned heavily. It is not yet clear how the accident occurred. The identity of those killed is not formally established, but there is initially no evidence that anyone else was involved. The relatives of those involved are informed of the facts. The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to hospital," the police added.

Who was Lars Vilks?

Before his controversial sketches of the Prophet, Vilks was best known for building a sculpture made of driftwood in a nature reserve in southern Sweden without any legal permission, which had triggered a long legal battle. But the seaside sculpture, which is a jumble of wood nailed together in chaotic fashion, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year, as per a report by the Associated Press.

However, 13 years later, his life changed drastically after he drew a controversial sketch of Prophet Muhammad in 2007 that offended the Muslim community. Islamic law opposes any depiction of the Prophet for fear it could lead to idolatry.

Since then, there have been several attempts to get Vilks killed. In 2010, two men had tried to burn down his house and in 2020, a woman from Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in a plot to try to kill him. As per reports, Al-Qaeda in Iraq offered a $100,000 (£73,692) reward for his assassination.

(With AP Inputs)