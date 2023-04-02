Why Is Italy Mulling A Ban On English As Language Of Formal Communication

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party is considering a new legislation to fine Italians who use English and other foreign words in formal communication. The legislation, introduced by Fabio Rampelli, a member of Italy's lower chamber of deputies, mulls a fine of €100,000 ($108,705). As part of the legislation, Italians are discouraged from using foreign language words, and particularly the use of English, which represents 'Anglomania'.

English 'demeans and mortifies' Italian language

Excessive use of foreign languages and English “demeans and mortifies” the Italian language, the draft states. The Italians were reminded that the UK is no longer part of the EU, and therefore, there has to be the use of the local Italian language in official communication. The bill is set to face parliamentary debate before it is approved as a law. It will then ban the use of English by anyone holding office in Italy's public administration and will require “written and oral knowledge and mastery of the Italian language.” It also prohibits the use of “acronyms and names” of job roles in English.

All official documents, internal regulations and employment contracts will be needed to be composed in the Italian language. Even the non-Italian-speaking workers must use Italian as a mode of communication even if it is not their primary language, the draft suggests. The draft's Article 2 makes the Italian language “mandatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services in the national territory.”

Failing to be compliant will result in fines between €5,000 ($5,435) and €100,000 ($108,705). If passed, the bill will require the Italian Culture Ministry to draft a committee that would ensure the “correct use of the Italian language and its pronunciation” in schools, for commerce and advertising, as well in the media. The committee will ensure that the names of cultural cuisines are spelt in Italian to “safeguard our nation’s heritage and our agriculture based on the Mediterranean diet,” Meloni’s Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in a press conference.

“It is not just a matter of fashion, as fashions pass, but Anglomania has repercussions for society as a whole,” the draft bill seen by the American broadcaster, read.