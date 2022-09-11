Will Eiffel Tower Go Into Early Darkness As Europe Battles Energy Crisis? Read To Know

The Eiffel Tower in Paris might fall dark earlier than usual due to the energy crisis. Paris city hall is expected to recommend this week that the monument should go dark more than one hour earlier than usual as Europe continues to face an energy crisis, The Guardian reported. Presently, the monument gets lit up after dark until 1 am (local time) by a lighting system which shows the Eiffel Tower shining in the golden glow.

Furthermore, the Eiffel Tower using the 20,000 flashing bulbs glitters for five minutes in the hour from nightfall. The city hall might propose that the monument should go dark at 11:45 pm when the people visiting it leave the site. According to the proposal, the Eiffel Tower will not twinkle at midnight. Jean-Francois Martins, the head of the tower’s management, has called it a "highly symbolic gesture" which he stressed is "part of the growing awareness around energy sobriety," as per The Guardian report. The night-time lighting of the Eiffel Tower uses 4% of the total annual energy consumed by the monument. City authorities have started reducing the consumption of lightning at key sites during the night-time. Monuments in Marseille including the Pharo Palace will turn off their lights earlier from the end of September in a bid to save energy.

Macron calls for 10% reduction in energy consumption

On September 5, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a 10% reduction in energy consumption in the country in the coming weeks and months, according to AP. Macron has made the call for a reduction in the use of gas to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter. He warned that forced energy savings might be considered in the coming time if voluntary efforts do not do enough to cut the use of energy. Emmanuel Macron stated that rationing plans are being made "in case" they are required and further added, “cuts will happen as a last resort.” He urged French businesses to save energy by taking measures like turning down heating and air conditioning. Notably, the natural gas supply from Russia's main pipeline to Germany continues to remain shut.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

