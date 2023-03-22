Will Germany And France Sideline Russia-Ukraine Crisis For Their Green Energy Feud?

France and Germany have been involved in a cumbersome discussion over the issue of economic competitiveness and ammunition for Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as per multiple media reports. Both countries would be participating in a crucial European Union (EU) summit later this week, in which the concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war would be raised. However, the clash between the two countries might surface over combustion-engine cars and nuclear energy which might push the Ukraine crisis as the second priority in the EU talks. Although, The EU has sought to plot a united path forward from fossil fuel-based energy policies for its 27 member states.

"I am a supporter of permanent Franco-German compromise, but also of truth in the Franco-German relationship. When we have a disagreement, we don't hide it, we work to overcome it," said French Transport Minister Clément Beaune on Tuesday, reported POLITICO.

Will France and Germany push the Ukraine crisis to later amid the feud?

Earlier, Germany aligned with Poland, Italy and Bulgaria to block proposed green car rules for the post-2035 period, reported Sputnik. The rule hasn’t included allowances for synthetic electro fuel (e-fuel) and a carbon dioxide-based fuel acclaimed by green power supports for "its lower carbon footprint than fossil fuels such as gasoline". However, these types of fuels have been voiced for debates in the European Parliament. Last year, Eu had rejected the notion in negotiations over the rule’s final draft, as per a Sputnik report.

However, Germany's Free Democratic Party, one of three parties in the ruling coalition, has pressurised Chancellor Olaf Schotz's government and demanded the rule be included as it would benefit Germany’s automobile industry. On the other hand, Paris has strongly condemned Germany's move and has urged Schotz not to go down “in the history of Europe as the one that killed the Green Deal.” French MPE Pascal Canfin said: "it is not acceptable that a country comes back on its word. Germany approved the deal.”

But why France has been criticising green energy?

Well, France has been getting two-thirds of its electricity from nuclear power plants which has made the country a critique of Green energy. Parius has been lobbying "intensely for nuclear power to be included in the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act, a legislative package aimed at pushing “green” tech and electrical generation", as per a Sputnik news report. They want to include nuclear-based hydrogen in the act. Nuclear-based hydrogen - a method of separating H2 hydrogen molecules from other atoms electrolytically inside nuclear reactors.

