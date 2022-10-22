Will Italy's First Female PM Giorgia Meloni's Government Be Pro-NATO And Pro-Europe?

Giorgia Meloni made history by being sworn in and becoming the first female Italian prime minister on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. As the 45-year-old begins her political term, the world can expect Italy to have a strong pro-NATO and pro-European stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a recent statement made by Meloni.

Earlier this week, Meloni said that she will lead a government that will fully support NATO and be a part of Europe. “Italy will never be the weak link of the West with us in government,” she asserted in her statement on Wednesday. “Italy, with its head high, is part of Europe and the (NATO) Atlantic alliance. Whoever doesn’t agree with this cornerstone cannot be part of the government, at the cost of not having a government,” she added.

Meloni’s remarks came after former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi told lawmakers that he had reconnected with Russian President Vladimir Putin and had exchanged gifts at his 86th birthday celebration. “I have reconnected with President Putin. He sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a really sweet letter. I responded with 20 bottles of Lambrusco (a sparkling red wine) and a similarly sweet letter," he said during a meeting in the lower Chamber of Deputies this week.

Giorgia Meloni becomes Italian premier

On Saturday, 45-year-old Giorgia Meloni took the oath in front of the President of Italy at the presidential palace after announcing her cabinet on Friday evening. The swearing-in ceremony comes as a result of her Brothers of Italy party garnering the highest number of votes in last month’s national election.

After the announcement of the new government’s formation, Meloni told journalists that she, along with her allies, had collectively asked President Sergio Mattarella to give her the mandate to govern. The premiership signifies a steep rise for the Brothers of Italy, the party Meloni co-founded in December 2012 along with Ignazio La Russa and Guido Crosetto.