'Will Rewrite History': 24 Well-preserved Bronzes Unearthed By Archaeologists In Italy

Archaeologists in Italy's Tuscany have unearthed the most “significant bronzes ever produced in the history of the ancient Mediterranean." The figures were discovered in a thermal bath in San Casciano, a small town in the province of Siena, and date as far back as the second century BC and the first century AD, the Art Newspaper reported. Massimo Osanna, the director-general of Italy’s museums, part of the Ministry of Goods and Cultural Activities, said that the 24 ancient Roman bronze statues are the most significant findings in the history of Italian excavations.

Osanna, the museum director, said that the retrieval of such rare statues was the “most important discovery since the Riace bronzes." He was referring to the fifth-century BC ancient Greek statues that were discovered underwater by a diver off the coast of Riace, in the region of Calabria.

Pagan gods, depictions of young men, elderly matrons & more

The recently-unearthed statues include pagan gods as well as depictions of young men, elderly matrons, and emperors with rich and intricate details. Some of the statues are totally intact, while others were dismembered; and five were a meter tall. The statues have inscriptions of the names of pre-Roman people, the Etruscans carved on it that could provide rare insight. The figures were discovered in the excavations that were started in 2019 in the Roman-Etruscan sanctuary, situated in the vicinity of the springs that fuelled the Bagno Grande, or Great Bath, of San Casciano. The sanctuary may have been sealed by the Christians in the fifth century which helped in good preservation of the statues that may have otherwise been destroyed in the bathhouse.

This discovery is the “largest deposit of statues from ancient Italy, and the only one affording us the possibility of reconstructing the entire surrounding context,” Jacopo Tabolli, a professor at the Università di Stranieri di Siena who led the excavation, told Italian media. “It is a discovery that will rewrite history,” he added. Further, he noted that it is “the greatest store of statues from ancient Italy and in any case the only one whose context we can wholly reconstruct.” “This is an absolute unique treasure,” he said. “It includes an incredible quantity of inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin and thousands of coins as well as a series of equally interesting vegetable offerings.”