Wine Production Dropped Significantly In European Countries Due To Bad Weather; Reports

It is expected that the prices of wines may surge significantly as the production in 2021 has dropped historically low, reported The Guardian on Friday. Citing the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), the media outlet said that the production of wine is expected to drop to one of the lowest levels due to harsh weather. Notably, the statement from the international wine body came as the 28 major wine-producing countries reported a significant drop in production. According to OIV, 28 countries, which represent 85% of world production in 2020, have been facing unfavourable climatic conditions that severely impacted the major wine-producing countries in Europe this year.

Bad weather responsible for low production

In 2021, the OIV has set world production for 2021 between 247.1 and 253.5 million hectoliters (mhl). However, the production significantly dropped by 4% this year. It is worth mentioning this wasn't the first time when the wine production dropped at such a level, rather, the OIV report claimed this year mark the third consecutive year of below-average production. In 2017, the production was lowest in the past six decades, with 248 mhl. Notably, one hectolitre equals 133 standard bottles. "The wine production of 2021 can be considered extremely low, just above the historically low production of 2017. The expected volume this year appears to have fallen by 4% compared to 2020, which was already below average", the International Organization of Vine and Wine wrote on its Twitter handle.

La production de vin de 2021 peut être considérée comme extrêmement faible, à peine supérieure à la production historiquement faible de 2017. Le volume attendu cette année semble avoir chuté de 4 % par rapport à 2020, qui était déjà inférieur à la moyenne. #OIVFirstEstimations pic.twitter.com/0yLYOQfItX — OIV (@OIV_int) November 5, 2021

Demand for wines increased despite COVID-19 restrictions

"A decline in production in Italy, Spain and France, the largest wine producers in the world, would exceed what is expected to be the highest volume ever recorded in the southern hemisphere", the OIV was quoted as saying by The Guardian. "Vineyards in Western Europe have been affected by spring frosts, while French producers have also endured heavy rain, hail and mould diseases", the OIV further stated. According to OIV, global consumption has been tremendously increased this year despite the imposition of back-to-back restrictions.

It said the first-half data suggested a rebound despite continuing tourism and hospitality disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic. "We still expect global consumption to increase from 2020", OIV director general Pau Roca quoted as saying by The Guardian. He noted that first-half trade data showed volumes above pre-pandemic levels. Further, he stressed “there is no vaccine” against climate change. Roca also appealed to the government to take urgent action in order to increase the production of grapes in European countries such as Italy, France and Spain.

Image: Pixabay