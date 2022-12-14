Woman 'unaware' Of Her Pregnancy Gives Birth In Airplane Washroom; Here's What Happened

The birth of a child always brings joy to a mother, but what happens if the new mother is unaware of her pregnancy? Things took a massive twist in a recent incident involving a woman who was not aware that she was pregnant right until the birth of her baby! As per reports, on December 11, flight passengers travelling from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Amsterdam were taken by surprise, after a woman who wasn't even aware of her pregnancy, gave birth to a child inside an aircraft bathroom. On December 10, the airline spokesperson claimed that the medical professionals who were there on the flight assisted the pregnant woman with the delivery.

According to NL Times, Tamara, the new mother was flying from Ecuador to her destination in Spain with a layover at the Schipol Airport outside Amsterdam when the incident took place. After the flight landed at the Schipol Airport, the mother and the child were admitted to the Spaarne Gasthuis Haarlem Zuid hospital. According to the hospital, the pregnant woman was experiencing stomach pain a few hours before they landed at the Schipol Airport. When she went to the plane bathroom, she realised that her stomach ache was actually contractions.

Infant named after medical professional who helped Tamara

Explaining Tamara's ordeal, the hospital said, “A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands.” The hospital then made it clear that Tamara was not aware of her pregnancy and was quite taken aback by the event. According to NL Times, two doctors and a nurse from Austria assisted Tamara in the delivery of her child during the flight. Tamara then went on to name her baby boy 'Maximiliano', which is the name of one of the medical personnel who helped Tamara.

Speaking on the current condition of the mother and child, Schipol hospital stated, “Both Tamara and Maximiliano were fortunately in good health”. The hospital also claimed that not only they are taking good care of the mother, but they are also ensuring the necessary paperwork for the newborn. The hospital authorites said, “As soon as possible, Tamara and Maximiliano will travel to Madrid. The Spaarne Gasthuis wishes them well!" as per their website.

Image: Pixabay, Representative