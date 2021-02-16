'Working Together To Stop Fraud': EU's Anti-fraud Agency Warns Against Fake COVID Vaccines

European Union’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, is urging its member states to be cautious against the scammers who are offering fake COVID-19 vaccines. On Monday, February 15, OLAF released a statement saying that it has been made aware that there are a number of scammers offering to sell vaccines to defraud EU governments, which are trying to pace up the vaccination drive. Ville Itl, the OLAF director-general said, “Fraudsters may offer to sell large quantities of vaccines, deliver a sample in order to pocket the first advance payment and then vanish with the money”. He further added, “They may deliver batches of fake vaccines. Or they falsely may purport to represent legitimate business and claim to be in the possession of or have access to vaccines. All of these claims have one thing in common: they are false”.

OLAF warns the government

This comes after the EU's police agency Europol, in December highlighted the risk of organised crime scams linked to COVID-19 vaccines. This included the possibility that the criminals will try to sell ‘dangerous counterfeit vaccines’ or to hijack shipments of genuine shots. Also, OLAF is monitoring illicit trade of face masks, test kits and other products which are linked to the COVID-19 outbreak. The department said that they have not seized any fake vaccines so far. However, they have identified more than 1,000 suspected fraudsters and seized or detained over 14 million items.These include dangerous hand sanitiser, substandard face masks and fake test kits.

The European Union will fast track the approval and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that are being made to fight the new variants of the disease. While speaking to a German regional newspaper, EU's Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said that the bloc will fast track the approval of modified COVID-19 vaccines to avert the issues faced during the rollout of existing vaccines. The EU faced criticism for the length of the approval process as the bloc took more time than the United Kingdom and the United States to approve COVID-19 vaccines.

The EU has administered over 20 million shots among its 450 million people since vaccines received approval in late December. Last week, the European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that a total of 26 million doses of vaccines have been distributed to European nations so far. This includes the bloc plans to vaccinate about 70 per cent of the adult population by the end of summer.

