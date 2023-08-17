World's Longest Train Tunnel In Switzerland Closes After Freight Service Derails

Swiss rail authorities have announced that travellers moving between northern and southern Switzerland will need to bypass the world's longest train tunnel for several months. This decision follows a derailment of a freight train that caused significant damage to the tracks.

The derailment occurred last Thursday, resulting in sixteen cars becoming immobilised within the 57km (35-mile) Gotthard base tunnel located in the southern Ticino region. According to The Guardian, the Swiss national railway operator SBB revealed this information on Wednesday.

Although no injuries were reported, the destruction caused was significant, as evidenced by images depicting wine bottles scattered along the railway.

Image: SBB, Switzerland

The tunnel serves as a vital route for the transportation of goods and merchandise, especially connecting the northern region of Germany with the southern part of Italy. According to data from the Swiss government, in 2022, over 66% of rail freight movement across the Alps relied on the tunnel for passage.

The undamaged section of the tunnel, which remained unaffected by the derailment, is expected to be operational for cargo trains from next Wednesday, as stated by SBB. However, passenger train services will remain suspended for several months.

“It appears that the extent of damage is considerably greater than that shown by the first estimates. In total, about eight kilometres (five miles) of track and 20,000 concrete railroad ties will have to be replaced,” SBB said. “Restoration work should continue until the end of 2023.

“Passenger trains will run on the panoramic route until further notice,” it said. For domestic travelers, the alternative route results in an additional hour of travel time, while international travellers will experience an extended journey of two hours.

Investigation into accident underway

The sequence and origin of the accident are currently under investigation by the Swiss Safety Investigation Board (SAIB) and the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Ticino.

The train that was part of the incident was composed of 30 cargo wagons originating from five different points in Italy. Upon arrival in Chiasso, the cars underwent an inspection. Subsequently, SBB Cargo arranged these wagons into a new train configuration, including both operational and technical evaluations. No anomalies were detected during these assessments, according to SBB.

While in southern Ticino, a train operator from an approaching train reported the development of smoke emanating from the following train involved in the incident. A subsequent inspection in Bellinzona revealed a brake that had become stuck on one of the freight wagons. It's important to note that this particular wagon was not believed to be the first one to derail, said SBB. Following the resolution of this issue, the train was cleared to proceed on its journey. The train passed through the automatic control mechanisms between Bellinzona and the tunnel, yet these mechanisms did not activate any alarms.

Gotthard tunnel crucial for EU

In 2016, the tunnel was unveiled amid grand celebrations and an elaborate choreographed spectacle featuring numerous performers.

Dignitaries from France, Italy, and Germany attended the opening ceremony of the Gotthard tunnel, an impressive engineering marvel constructed beneath the snow-capped peaks of the Alps. The tunnel's construction spanned 17 years and incurred a cost of Sfr12.2 billion (equivalent to US$12 billion).

The primary purpose of the tunnel's creation was to significantly reduce travel durations, alleviate road congestion, and mitigate air pollution.

Despite Switzerland not being a member of the European Union's 27-nation bloc, the EU's railway network receives substantial benefits from the time-saving passage through the Alps facilitated by this tunnel. Moreover, the tunnel seamlessly integrates into a broader network for freight transportation extending from the Dutch port city of Rotterdam to Genoa, Italy.