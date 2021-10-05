World’s Longest Under-sea Electricity Cable Connecting Norway, UK Begins Operations

The connection of a 450-mile subsea power cable between Norway and England has finally begun operations on October 4, Monday. According to the statement released by Statnett - a Norwegian state-owned organisation responsible for operating and constructing the stem power grid in Norway - the two countries can now exchange electricity using a green corridor. It said the ambitious project would contribute to the green shift by facilitating more renewable energy production on both sides of the connection. Though the company has not inaugurated the project, it said the three-month trial period would revolutionise

the 720 km long international link.

According to Statnett, the North Sea Link can generate a total of 1,400 MW of energy. It also informed that the current trial accounts for only half of the capacity and added the rest would be started gradually in a phased manner.

"The connection between Norway and England will contribute to the green shift on both sides through Norwegian hydropower being able to be connected to British wind power. When the wind is not blowing, Norwegian hydropower can contribute with flexibility and secure parts of the British's electricity consumption. When there is a lot of wind, and the British have a surplus of power, we can buy affordable wind power and save our hydropower," Statnett said in a statement released on Monday.

"Exchanges with the British also contribute to value creation in that Norway gets paid better for the electricity when there is a profit here," it added.

Project will help the UK to reduce carbon emissions by 23 million tonnes by 2030

Further, the National Grid said when it is at full capacity, it will provide sufficient clean electricity to power 1.4m houses. Also, it added that the joint venture would help the UK to reduce carbon emissions by 23 million tonnes by 2030. Notably, this was the second international link in less than a year that Statnett would start power delivery on, after the NordLink connection between Norway and Germany came into operation this winter.

"This is an important milestone. The world's longest submarine power cable begins trial operation and connects the British and Norwegian power systems directly for the first time," Statnett CEO Hilde Tonne said.

Image: Twitter/Statnett/NSL