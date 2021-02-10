World's Second-oldest Person Survives COVID, Will Celebrate 117th Birthday On February 11

A 116-year-old French nun, Sister André, who is said to be the world’s second-oldest and Europe's oldest person has survived the coronavirus. She is looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday on Thursday, February 11. According to the reports by French Media, Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. However, she recovered in the time of 3 weeks.

David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home said, "She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits”. He added, "For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents". Sister André said that she did not even realise that she had it and did not even worry after receiving the diagnosis.

Sister Andre is blind and uses a wheelchair due to her old age. According to the reports by Var-Matin, in the month of January, 81 of the 88 Sister Andre’s residents tested positive for the virus and 10 of them died. Also, she can now attend Mass as she has been declared disinfected by the doctor.

In another significant incident, a 101-year-old Italian woman, who survived the Spanish Flu and the Second World War, has now become a COVID-19 ‘warrior’ too. According to RT, the woman named Maria Orsingher baffled doctors in Italy. Her daughter Carla told the media outlet that Maria was first tested positive for coronavirus back in February after which she was hospitalised in Sondalo.

Carla said that after recovery, the doctors had told her that they had never seen anybody as old as Maria triumph and recover from the deadly virus so conveniently. She added that the 101-year-old did not require breathing assistance and did not develop a fever as well. In September, after celebrating her birthday, Maria had again developed a fever, after which she was again hospitalised.

