Yellow Grub Insects May Soon Feature On Europeans' Dinner Plates After EFSA Green Light

Europeans may soon have the option to choose from a range of insects to be served on their dinner plate as the region's food safety agency recently completed their first assessment for authorisation of insect-derived food products in the bloc. The EFSA has given a go-ahead for yellow grubs or mealworms to be used as whole or dried in recipes for consumption. Mealworm was the first insect that the agency evaluated and it may soon be served to Europeans after authorisation from European Commission and parliament.

Read: Mexico Restaurant Sells 'grasshopper Meals' As Wholesome, Protein-rich Diet

EFSA assessment of insect-derived products

The assessment of these products is being conducted by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) as part of the Novel Food Regulation that came into effect in 2018. Since the regulation took effect, EFSA has received a large volume of applications, covering a wide variety of novel and traditional food sources, including edible insects.

Today we published our first full safety evaluation of #InsectFood, within the framework of our work on #NovelFood applications. What are the main challenges of assessing #insects as food and will Europeans take to insect food? Stay tuned! https://t.co/dUYMwsxDEy — EFSA (@EFSA_EU) January 13, 2021

Read: Danish Mayfly Named 2021 Insect Of The Year, Here's What Makes It Unique

"There are cognitive reasons derived from our social and cultural experiences, the so-called ‘yuck factor’, that makes the thought of eating insects repellent to many Europeans. With time and exposure such attitudes can change," Giovanni Sogari, a social and consumer researcher at the University of Parma, said in a statement published by the EFSA in their latest assessment.

Read: France: World's Biggest Insect Farm To Come Up Soon; Aims To Meet Global Food Demands

Experts are currently evaluating the safety of these products and whether they can be served as food to Europeans because some of them are already being served to pets. After the evaluation by the EFSA scientists is complete, it will be left upon decision-makers in Brussels and national capitals to decide whether these products should be made available on supermarket shelves for Europeans. The assessment is important because it will also determine whether or not these insects trigger any kind of allergic reactions.

Several countries in the world, including many English-speaking nations such as New Zealand and Australia, already have insect-derived food products in their diet. Insects are considered rich-protein food.

Read: Retail Inflation Slips To 4.59 Pc In Dec On Easing Food Prices

