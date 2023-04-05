Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude To Poland: You Stood With Us Shoulder To Shoulder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Poland for an official visit, marking his first dedicated stop in the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. During a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Zelensky was bestowed with Poland's highest honor, the Order of the White Eagle, as per a report from CNN. While Zelenskyy has previously passed through Poland on his way to visits to the United States and Britain, this trip underscores the close relationship between the two countries, with Poland having taken in over a million Ukrainian refugees and leading the way in advocating for increased military support for Kyiv from NATO partners.

This visit marks a normalisation of Zelenskyy's diplomatic duties as he seeks to rally support from the West in the second year of the conflict. Unlike his previous visits abroad, which were often announced at short notice and conducted under the cover of darkness, Zelenskyy is traveling with his wife and has a fuller schedule for the visit. At a joint appearance with Duda, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Poland's support and referred to the relationship between the two countries as historic.

"You have stood with us shoulder to shoulder," says Zelenskyy in Poland

“You have not abandoned Ukraine, you stood with us shoulder to shoulder, and we are grateful to you. We believe this is a historic relationship,” Zelenskyy said. “Your personal attitude to our people, millions of Ukrainians who have found shelter in Poland, who feel at home here – I want to thank the entire Polish nation for all of this and for those first days and weeks when we needed this help so much, " he added.

Why is Poland supporting Ukraine so strongly?

The reason Poland is supporting Ukraine so strongly is simple - Poland harbours an animosity towards Russia, which is rooted in the dark history of what the Poles as a people have gone through. One of the key factors contributing to the ongoing animosity between Poland and Russia is the historical legacy of Russian imperialism.

As Anna Piekarska and Katarzyna Skórzyńska-Topornicka note in their article "Poland and Russia: Between Dialogue and Confrontation," Russian imperialism has been a persistent threat to Poland for centuries, with the partition of Poland by Russia, Prussia, and Austria in the late 18th century being a notable example. This legacy has created a sense of mistrust and suspicion among Poles towards Russia, as they perceive Russia as an expansionist power that seeks to dominate its neighbors.

Another key factor contributing to the animosity between Poland and Russia is the cultural and linguistic divide between the two nations. According to Mariusz Czubaj's article titled "Polish-Russian Relations: Mutual Images and Perceptions," Poles and Russians have fundamentally different cultural traditions, languages, and worldviews, which have led to misunderstandings and conflicts throughout history. This cultural divide has been further exacerbated by the Soviet-era suppression of Polish culture and language in areas under Soviet control, which has created a sense of resentment among Poles towards Russia.