Zelenskyy Signs New Decree, Rules Out Talks With Putin; 'Ready For Dialogue But...'

As Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 3 signed a decree officially declaring that negotiations between Kyiv and Russian President Vladimir Putin is practically "impossible," RFL reported. The decree was adopted by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council and was inked by Ukraine's President as Moscow prepared to formally incorporate four occupied regions of Ukraine—Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk—into the Russian Federation in one of the largest land takeovers since World War II.

New decree specifies Kyiv will use military means to capture annexed regions

Ukraine, the US, the EU and allied nations slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation as an illegitimate farce, and labelled the Russian-backed referenda in occupied regions as a "sham." Moscow is annexing approximately 40,000 square miles of eastern and southern Ukraine, which constitutes about 15% of Ukraine. “The people have made their choice," Putin said at the conference in Moscow's Red Square. "An unequivocal choice … This is the will of millions of people,” he added. The new decree signed by the Ukrainian leader specifies that Kyiv will use military means to take back control of the captured territories in the annexed regions.

"He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Meanwhile, the European Union proposed a raft of new sanctions against Russia in a retaliatory move against the so-called annexation of the Ukrainian territories. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the decision, saying the new sanctions package was designed "to make the Kremlin pay" for escalating the conflict and the "sham" votes in occupied territories that the EU condemns. The sanctions package will include import bans on Russian products that are expected to deprive Moscow of an additional €7 billion ($6.7 billion) in revenues. EU diplomat Josep Borrell asserted that the authorities involved in the self-styled referendums of Ukraine, mainly the Russian Defence Ministry would be subject to EU entry bans and asset freezes.

"Russia has escalated the invasion of Ukraine to a new level," the European Commission president said at a briefing. "We do not accept the sham referenda nor any kind of annexation in Ukraine."

