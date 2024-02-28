Advertisement

In a significant development, Amazon lobbyists are on the brink of being barred from the European Parliament following a decision by the institution's quaestors to withdraw the tech giant's entry badges. Romanian Renew lawmaker Dragoş Pîslaru, who chairs the Parliament's employment committee, revealed to POLITICO that the quaestors had authorized the Parliament's secretary-general to revoke Amazon's 14 entry badges. This decision was confirmed by quaestor and Green lawmaker Marcel Kolaja.

The move to ban Amazon lobbyists came after the company's representatives declined to engage in dialogue with lawmakers to address labor concerns on multiple occasions. Pîslaru emphasized that the matter could be reconsidered if Amazon demonstrates a "sufficient willingness" to cooperate, as outlined in the note presented at the quaestors' meeting.

Here is what you need to know

The employment committee had requested the ban after Amazon representatives failed to attend a hearing on "Working Conditions in Amazon Warehouses" despite being invited. Amazon cited insufficient notice for their absence, prompting the committee to request the denial of access to Parliament for the company's lobbyists.

In a letter addressed to Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the committee highlighted the contradiction of being lobbied by Amazon while being denied the right to represent the interests of European citizens and address concerns regarding potential breaches of fundamental rights and EU labor laws.

How has Amazon responded?

Amazon expressed disappointment with the decision, with spokesperson Sarah Tapp stating, "We are very disappointed with this decision, as we want to engage constructively with policymakers." Tapp noted that the company had extended invitations for policymakers to visit its facilities, although a visit to a German plant was declined due to peak business season in December.

Despite the setback, Amazon reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with policymakers and reiterated its invitation for visits to showcase investments made in ensuring modern, engaging, and safe work environments.

The potential ban on Amazon lobbyists marks a significant escalation in tensions between the tech giant and European lawmakers, reflecting growing scrutiny over labor practices and corporate influence in the region.