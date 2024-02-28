Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

European Parliament Moves to Ban Amazon Lobbyists Amid Labor Concerns

The move to ban Amazon lobbyists came after the company's representatives declined to engage in dialogue with lawmakers to address labor concerns.

Sagar Kar
European Union
European Union | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a significant development, Amazon lobbyists are on the brink of being barred from the European Parliament following a decision by the institution's quaestors to withdraw the tech giant's entry badges. Romanian Renew lawmaker Dragoş Pîslaru, who chairs the Parliament's employment committee, revealed to POLITICO that the quaestors had authorized the Parliament's secretary-general to revoke Amazon's 14 entry badges. This decision was confirmed by quaestor and Green lawmaker Marcel Kolaja.

The move to ban Amazon lobbyists came after the company's representatives declined to engage in dialogue with lawmakers to address labor concerns on multiple occasions. Pîslaru emphasized that the matter could be reconsidered if Amazon demonstrates a "sufficient willingness" to cooperate, as outlined in the note presented at the quaestors' meeting.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know 

The employment committee had requested the ban after Amazon representatives failed to attend a hearing on "Working Conditions in Amazon Warehouses" despite being invited. Amazon cited insufficient notice for their absence, prompting the committee to request the denial of access to Parliament for the company's lobbyists.

Advertisement

In a letter addressed to Parliament President Roberta Metsola, the committee highlighted the contradiction of being lobbied by Amazon while being denied the right to represent the interests of European citizens and address concerns regarding potential breaches of fundamental rights and EU labor laws.

How has Amazon responded? 

Amazon expressed disappointment with the decision, with spokesperson Sarah Tapp stating, "We are very disappointed with this decision, as we want to engage constructively with policymakers." Tapp noted that the company had extended invitations for policymakers to visit its facilities, although a visit to a German plant was declined due to peak business season in December.

Despite the setback, Amazon reaffirmed its willingness to cooperate with policymakers and reiterated its invitation for visits to showcase investments made in ensuring modern, engaging, and safe work environments.

Advertisement

The potential ban on Amazon lobbyists marks a significant escalation in tensions between the tech giant and European lawmakers, reflecting growing scrutiny over labor practices and corporate influence in the region.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

14 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Radhika-Anant Pre-Wedding Bash: Manish, Manushi, Others Arrive

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Rupee closes marginally lower amid dollar strength

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. What Is Robusta Coffee? Understanding Its Benefits

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  4. Sanya Malhotra Shares Candid Moments From Her Life

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  5. Macron's Proposal to Send Troops to Ukraine Draws EU Criticism

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo