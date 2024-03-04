Ex-Employee Shares CEO's Email Reply To His Resignation, Internet Reacted

Advertisement

A few days ago, social media was discussing a post in which an employee shared that he had resigned from his job because he was continuously getting abused by a senior. And now the user has again shared an update about the reply from that senior.

The user again shared details on Reddit and wrote, “For the past year I worked at a company with a CEO (who is also the founder, owner, and president) who is extremely verbally abusive to all of her employees. She had insulted me to my face before, but I felt like the job was a good opportunity so I put up with these occurrences for a year."

Advertisement

She completely stopped coming into the office and exclusively called the office instead of being on site. She became more bold and aggressive over the phone. Her temper became much worse in the past month and she began cussing me out.”

According to him, he lost his temper after “4 full days of being cussed out by the CEO of my former company." He stopped the senior midway and verbally resigned from the job. He said, “I told her I refused to be spoken to that way. She told me over the phone to get out, so I happily did.”

Advertisement

After he left the job, the man was blocked by all the coworkers, as the senior told them to do so. She told them all to block the user and never contact him again. She also said that she “hoped that [I] was crying and upset when [I] left”. This reddit post went viral after a few hours of posting and got more than 14,000 upvotes.

In his email, the user already explained that he resigned due to the abusive behaviour of the CEO and the frequent violations of HR policies. He said, “I sent it to the General Counsel, my supervisor, and the CEO over email. She was the one to respond. This was her entire email to me, the only response I got. Barely two paragraphs and zero grammar. I blocked out names and inserted titles. This is the entire response. It speaks for itself imo.”

The users of the application were also eager and commented on the post. One user wrote, "She gave you her PTO? She owns the company. She can take off whenever she wants. It's not like the owner is going to deny her a PTO request. “I also gave you the air in the office to breathe! I can't believe you are so ungrateful. Most bosses would only give you nitrogen and make you pay for your oxygen! I gave you both, you ingrate!”

Advertisement

Another user wrote, "I don't know who needs to read this but PTO is an agreement between an employee and an employer. The employer can "gift" as many PTOs as they want, and do not require PTO days to stop showing up to work if they want to. It's their company. This person did not give you her PTO. You just got extra PTO days."