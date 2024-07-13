Published 22:40 IST, July 13th 2024
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Acquitted in Illegal Marriage Case, Remains Jailed After Fresh Corruption Case
An Islamabad district and sessions court on Saturday accepted the appeals filed by 71-year-old Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, 49, against their conviction in the Iddat case, clearing the last existing legal case keeping the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) party founder in jail since August last year.
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Acquitted in Illegal Marriage Case, Remains Jailed After Fresh Corruption Case | Image: PTI
