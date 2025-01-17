Ex- Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail, Bushra Bibi Gets 7-Year Prison Term in Corruption Case

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail, Bushra Bibi Gets 7-Year Sentence in Corruption Case | Image: Social Media

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on Friday (January 17) were sentenced to 14 years in prison and 7 years in prison respectively in the link with a land corruption case, local media reports.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court found the couple guilty in the 190 million pounds al-Qadir Trust case. He further announced that the verdict was deferred thrice due to different reasons, the last time being on January 13.

The case was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in December 2023 against Khan (72), Bibi (50) and six others, accusing them of causing a loss to the tune of 190 million pounds (PRs50 billion) to the national kitty.

However, Khan and Bibi have been prosecuted while six other businessmen were out of the country.