Beijing: An explosion was reported inside a five-storey apartment building in China's Harbin on Thursday morning, news agency Reuters reported. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident that took place in Heilongjiang province.

According to sources, the blast occurred around 7am (2300 GMT) at a building located at the intersection between Xiangshun and Gongbin streets in downtown Harbin.

After hearing a loud noise, locals suspected it was a gas explosion, according to the report. The blast ripped through the balcony of the apartment and several other balconies in adjacent apartments.

Residents were seen making their way out of the building. Soon after receiving the information, Authorities rushed an ambulance, public security and fire personnel to the site to carry out a rescue operation.

Earlier in March, two people were killed and 26 sustained injuries after a suspected gas leak led to a massive blast at a restaurant in China's northern province of Hebei that ravaged facades from buildings and severely damaged cars.