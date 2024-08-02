Published 10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024
F-16s Have Arrived to Help Ukraine Fight Russia. Here’s What to Know About their Possible Impact
The American-made F-16 is an iconic fighter jet that's been the front-line combat plane of choice for the NATO alliance and numerous air forces
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
F-16 Fighter Jets Arrive in Ukraine: What This Means for the War Effort | EXPLAINED | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024