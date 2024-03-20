Advertisement

For the third time in a month, Meta’s Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps have stopped working and faed global outage with users complaining about not being able to access the social media platforms. Millions if users, unable to use the app, reported that the platforms were down.

The outage was first reported at around 10:45am ET, or 8:15 pm Wednesday, Indian Standard Time (IST). Users in the UK, US, throughout Europe and large parts of Asia have been impacted.

As many as nearly 60% of users are complaining about difficulty in being able to log in to Facebook’s messenger app, Instagram or Facebook. Approximately 26% also reported being unable to access the website, the DownDetector, which monitors online outages, said on its website.

Here we go again rush of people towards X due to #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/m4GpDrYg6B — Saba ✨ (@soft_zephyr_) March 20, 2024

Me as Twitter X users after Instagram down 👇



Follow @CapXSid for upcoming news! #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HSvBXdD2dt — 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 (@CapXSid) March 20, 2024

Some of the users, in addition to difficulty browsing the platforms, complained that they got notifications claiming their accounts have been suspended. Several others said that they received pop ups that their sessions have expired leaving them to repeatedly attempt log in. An estimated 66% of Instagram users have been unable to access the app, while the messenger app was inaccessible to be able to chat with friends. The cause or the duration for which it will exist is unknown currently. Some users dropped memes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the Meta outage.

“Everyone is running to Twitter right now,” a user said. “Instagram always wanna be down when i wanna get on it,” another added. "Greggs shut, Facebook and instagram down… what a turbulent day for the UK,” meanwhile one other noted. One other use said, "Since Facebook and Instagram are currently down, I will just stay here for the meantime." Another user wrote: "My notifications gone." Meta is yet to release a statement informing the users about the outage as they continue to report issues with the social media platforms.