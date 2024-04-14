‘Facing Atrocities:’ Pakistan PM Stokes Controversy With His Remarks on Kashmiris and Palestinians

Advertisement

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stirred controversy with his Eid-ul-Fitr message, drawing parallels between the Kashmir issue and the conflict in Palestine. Sharif, who recently assumed office amid a contentious election, likened the plight of Kashmiris to that of Palestinians, decrying what he termed as "atrocities of the occupation forces."

In his Eid message, Sharif urged Muslims worldwide to stand in solidarity with their "Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters" who endure oppression under occupation forces, hindering their ability to partake in the joyous occasion. He called upon Almighty Allah to alleviate their suffering and bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the region and beyond.

“I also urge Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and they will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid. We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties,” Pakistan PM Sharif wrote in an X post on Wednesday.

While India is yet to issue an official statement on Pakistan prime minister's recent remarks, it has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir, including areas under Pakistan's control, is an integral part of India and has outrightly rejected allegations of atrocities.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s claim

Meanwhile, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India's claim on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), asserting that it has always been an integral part of India.

Singh also accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists and warned of consequences if Islamabad attempts to destabilize India, signaling a firm stance against terrorism.