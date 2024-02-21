English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Fake Or Real: Treasure Hunters Discover Rings Attached to Skeleton's Hand In Viral Video | WATCH

A viral video shows treasure hunters finding rings stuck on a skeleton's hand underground, sparking scepticism and controversy online.

Garvit Parashar
Treasure Hunters Discover Rings Attached to Skeleton's Hand
Treasure Hunters Discover Rings Attached to Skeleton's Hand | Image:Instagram: _.archaeologist
Have you ever gone treasure hunting and found some valuable items? Like everyone else, you will collect them and come home. In a viral video on Instagram, a man went treasure hunting, but with that, he also found something unusual and spine-chilling that most people never want to get. 

In this viral video, a person started digging the mud and soon found a blue ring, but was not able to take that out. Then he started throwing water from a pipe. And then he came across a golden ring just beside the blue pearl one, but again, the same thing happened, and he couldn’t pull it out. Then the person again poured water to make things easier, but what he found was unbelievable.  The video has gone viral and has over 1.9 crore views. 

When they were pouring water on the rings, they found that they were stuck in something. The water made that visible, and they saw the rings on the hand of the skeleton. This was bone-chilling for the diggers. The flesh may have decomposed in the land over the year, but the gems of the rings stayed under the earth. The person who was digging took out the rings and wore them, leaving the hand.

The caption of the video says, “Incredible treasure-finding moment.” But people in the comments are not satisfied with the video. One user said, “Sooo fake” Another user shared insights and said, “This is an artificial hand. If it were a real human hand, it would have been separated from the joints and its colour would have changed to yellow. The existing jewellery too looks unaffected.” The third one said, “One more comment: “He took what does not belong to him in vain.”

Published February 21st, 2024 at 14:36 IST

