Updated April 5th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

'False And Anti-India Propaganda': Govt Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations in Pak

The foreign ministry denied charges framed by a UK daily that accused India of orchestrating targeted assasinations in Pakistan to counter terrorists.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations | Image:Representative
New Delhi: The foreign ministry denied charges framed by a UK daily that accused India of orchestrating targeted assasinations in Pakistan to counter terrorists. 

Calling the report "false and malicious anti-India propaganda", the ministry quoted foreign minister S Jaishankar, who had said targeted killings in other countries were "not the government of India's policy". 

Delhi has implemented a policy of targeting those it considers hostile to India, claimed the report which met strong resistance from the foreign ministry. 

Claiming that upto 20 such assassinations were carried out by the Indian intelligence agency RAW since the Pulwama attack of 2019, the report mentions that it is based on evidence supplied by Pakistan and interviews with intelligence officials from both sides of the border.

According to the report, intelligence sources claimed that targeted assassinations increased significantly in 2023.

“This policy of Indian agents organising killings in Pakistan hasn’t been developed overnight. We believe they have worked for around two years to establish these sleeper cells in the UAE who are mostly organising the executions. After that, we began witnessing many killings,” the report quoted a Pakistani official saying. 

Last year, India was also accused publicly by Canada of its alleged involvement in the murders of Khalistani separatists in Ottawa. 

India has also been accused publicly by Washington and Ottawa of involvement in the murders of dissident figures including an alleged Khalistani Sikh in Canada and of a botched assassination attempt on another such person in the US last year, says the report.

Analysts feel Pakistan has been reluctant to publicly acknowledge the killings as most of the targets are known terrorists and associates of banned militant groups that Islamabad has long denied sheltering, the report says.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

