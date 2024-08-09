Published 06:51 IST, August 9th 2024
Farmers' Blockade of Mexico's Main East-West Highway Enters 2nd Day, Impacting Thousands
Business groups warned Thursday of economic damage to companies and thousands of regular citizens as a protest blockade of Mexico's main east-west highway
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Business groups warned Thursday of economic damage to companies and thousands of regular citizens as a protest blockade of Mexico's main east-west highway | Image: Getty Images
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:51 IST, August 9th 2024