Published 16:52 IST, August 16th 2024
Father of Israeli Hostage has 'Some Optimism' Ceasefire Talks will 'Bear Fruit'
The war was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, in which militants from Gaza stormed into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 250 others.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:52 IST, August 16th 2024