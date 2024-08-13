sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • FBI Says it is Investigating after Trump Campaign Said Sensitive Documents Were Hacked by Iran

Published 06:46 IST, August 13th 2024

FBI Says it is Investigating after Trump Campaign Said Sensitive Documents Were Hacked by Iran

The FBI is investigating claims of stolen Trump campaign documents following allegations of an Iranian cyber-attack, though Iran denies involvement.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BI Investigates Alleged Cyber Intrusion Involving Trump Campaign Documents
BI Investigates Alleged Cyber Intrusion Involving Trump Campaign Documents | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:44 IST, August 13th 2024