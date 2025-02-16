Finnish President Calls for Stronger Support for Ukraine in US-Russia Talks

Munich: Amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Finland's president, Alexander Stubb called for rearming Ukraine and applying “maximum pressure on Russia” through sanctions and asset freezes ahead of potential US-led negotiations to end the war.

On the final day of the Munich Security Conference, Alexander Stubb, President of Finland and other European leaders discussed how the European Union can shift from dialogue to action and remain relevant as Washington works to end the conflict. Stubb outlined three phases: "pre-negotiation," ceasefire, and long-term peace talks.

Stubb said, “The first phase is the pre-negotiation, and this is a moment when we need to rearm Ukraine and put maximum pressure on Russia, which means sanctions, which means frozen assets, so that Ukraine begins these negotiations from a position of strength,"

Germany Munich Security Conference | image source: AP

Trump's Push for Quick Ukraine Peace Deal Raises Concerns in Europe

U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts for a swift resolution to the Ukraine war have raised concerns in Munich. After speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump suggested a meeting to negotiate peace, later assuring Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a seat at the table. However, U.S. officials indicated European nations would be excluded from the negotiations.

Stubb said, “Don’t underestimate Trump as a negotiator, I genuinely believe that Putin is baffled and afraid what might be coming from there,"

"Right now, the ball is in our court here in Europe. We need to convince the Americans where’s the value added, and then get back into the table.” he added.

He later emphasized that in Europe, there is a need to talk less and take more action.

Latvian President Rinkēvičs Stresses Action Over Talk

President Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia, which shares a border with Russia, emphasized that strength and offering solutions make nations appealing to the United States. He warned that endless conferences without action would soon fail to engage the public.

The three-day conference hosted intense diplomacy on politics, economics, and security, with top envoys from countries including Syria, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, and many European leaders.

Zelenskyy Calls for Creation of ‘Armed Forces of Europe’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Saturday, proposed the formation of an "armed forces of Europe" to strengthen defenses against an expansionist Russia, which could also threaten the European Union.

He also said that he instructed his ministers not to approve a proposed agreement granting the United States access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, as the document heavily favored US interests.

The proposal was a key topic in talks between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich event, according to current and former senior Ukrainian officials. A senior White House official described Zelenskyy's decision to hold off on signing the deal, at least for now, as "short-sighted."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and US VP JD Vance, right, during a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany | image source: AP

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters in Munich that he had requested US Secretary of State Marco Rubio exclude Japan from steel and aluminum tariffs, as well as from reciprocal tariff measures.

Iwaya, who had a brief conversation with the top US diplomat on the sidelines of the conference, also mentioned raising the issue of auto tariffs but did not provide further details. Experts say the impact of such tariffs on the Japanese auto industry would be consequential.