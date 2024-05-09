Advertisement

Lahore: Around six international flights including the first two Hajj flights were delayed after a fire broke out in the lounge area of the Lahore airport in Pakistan on Thursday morning. The fire broke out in the ceiling of the immigration counter, filling the lounge with smoke and prompting the evacuation of passengers from the airport building.

To ascertain the cause of the fire, authorities have assembled a team. According to airport officials, the immigration counter suffered significant damage from the fire. This incident also caused delays for the departure of the inaugural Hajj flight, as well as six other flights. Among the affected flights was Qatar Airways flight QR 629.

Advertisement

Despite concerns about potential disruptions to immigration procedures at the arrival desk, incoming international flights were not rerouted to alternative airports.

No emergency declaration has been issued by the airport authorities.

Advertisement

This is a developing story…