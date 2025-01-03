sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ China Virus—HMPV | Middle East Crisis | Rohit Sharma | Maha Kumbh | Hindus Under Attack |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Fire Breaks Out in 8-Story Building in South Korea's Seongnam, Dozens Trapped

Published 21:27 IST, January 3rd 2025

Fire Breaks Out in 8-Story Building in South Korea's Seongnam, Dozens Trapped

A fire broke out in an 8-story building in Seongnam, leaving dozens trapped inside. 12 people are reported to be hospitalized.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Seoul: A fire broke out in an 8-story building in Seongnam, leaving dozens trapped inside. 12 people are reported to be hospitalized.

30 people have been recused.

Emergency crews are working to rescue those affected by the blaze.

More info awaited.

Updated 21:27 IST, January 3rd 2025