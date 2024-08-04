sb.scorecardresearch
  • Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California Ahead of Thunderstorms, Lightning

Published 07:30 IST, August 4th 2024

Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California Ahead of Thunderstorms, Lightning

“We're not completely out of the woods yet, but we're looking very, very good,” CalFire official Mark Brunton said in a video update Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California
Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California | Image: AP photo
  • 4 min read
07:30 IST, August 4th 2024