Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California Ahead of Thunderstorms, Lightning
“We're not completely out of the woods yet, but we're looking very, very good,” CalFire official Mark Brunton said in a video update Saturday.
Firefighters Continue Battling Massive Wildfire in California | Image: AP photo
