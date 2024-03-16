×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

First accident of Tesla's Cybertruck reported in California. You should see the other vehicle

Much to Tesla CEO Elon Musk haters' disappointment, the Cybertruck did prove to be invincible as the other vehicle got its front smashed.

Reported by: Harsh Vardhan
cybertruck
Cybertruck at the accident site in California, US. | Image:u/boddhya/Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla's Cybertruck which was recently delivered to dozens of customers in the US recently hit a roadblock, literally. The seemingly invincible pickup truck collided with another vehicle in California, US earlier this week and has cast a light on the car's durability. 

Much to Tesla CEO Elon Musk haters' disappointment, the truck did prove to be invincible as the other vehicle got its front smashed.

Advertisement
The Toyota Corolla after the accident. Image: u/boddhya/Reddit
Damage sustained by Cybertruck. Image: X/@greggertruck

Several pictures of the accident have surfaced online and these were later confirmed by subsequent Police report. Citing a police report, The Daily Mail stated that the Cybertruck collided with a Toyota Corolla as it lost direction after hitting a dirt patch. 

The report also said that the Cybertruck which employs Tesla's AI-powered self driving was not being operated in autonomous mode. It, however, did not reveal the speed at which the other car was being driven. 

Advertisement

 

The police further revealed that the Cybertruck was being driven by a Tesla engineer while a 17-year-old was driving the Corolla. The Corolla seemed to have hit the Cybertruck on its left side which left visible damage over its wheel.

Advertisement

Notably, the Cybertruck is bulletproof and capable of stopping a .45 and 9 mm ammo, according to Musk. Recently, the Cybertruck's durability was much talked about after MMA commentator and Comedian Joe Rogan shot an arrow at it at his Joe Rogan Experience podcast as a bet with Musk.

 

 Musk won the one-dollar bet as the arrow could hardly make a dent on the door, let alone penetrate it. 


 

Advertisement

Published December 30th, 2023 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

John Grisham sooley review

'Sooley' Reviews: Readers call John Grisham's latest thriller 'heart-gripping & wonderful'

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Tax-to-GDP ratio peaks

Modi's decade

4 minutes ago
Psyche

NASA's laser milestone

5 minutes ago
Delhi High Court Appoints Observer for JNUSU Elections Amidst Plea Alleging Irregularities

JNUSU observer appointed

5 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan married?

7 minutes ago
Kriti and Pulkit

Pulkit Weds Kriti

10 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutt Shares Video

11 minutes ago
Vitality T20 Blast

Vitality T20 Blast DER vs

12 minutes ago
PM Modi in Kalaburagi

India LIVE

15 minutes ago
peregrine

Peregrine lander launch

15 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

15 minutes ago
Sajjad Burki, PTI USA's spokesperson, speaks during the PTI protest outside IMF headquarters in Washington

PTI Protests

16 minutes ago
Spiritual Zodiac Signs

Spiritual Zodiac Signs

16 minutes ago
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi Against CAA

17 minutes ago
Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham

Madrid vs Sevilla Live

17 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

17 minutes ago
ICSE Results 2022

ICSE, ISC Results 2022

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCA acquires Moin-ul-Haq Stadium from Bihar government

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Gavaskar urges BCCI to bring in Test-like incentive system

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  5. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo