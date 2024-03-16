Advertisement

Tesla's Cybertruck which was recently delivered to dozens of customers in the US recently hit a roadblock, literally. The seemingly invincible pickup truck collided with another vehicle in California, US earlier this week and has cast a light on the car's durability.

Much to Tesla CEO Elon Musk haters' disappointment, the truck did prove to be invincible as the other vehicle got its front smashed.

The Toyota Corolla after the accident. Image: u/boddhya/Reddit

Damage sustained by Cybertruck. Image: X/@greggertruck

Several pictures of the accident have surfaced online and these were later confirmed by subsequent Police report. Citing a police report, The Daily Mail stated that the Cybertruck collided with a Toyota Corolla as it lost direction after hitting a dirt patch.

The report also said that the Cybertruck which employs Tesla's AI-powered self driving was not being operated in autonomous mode. It, however, did not reveal the speed at which the other car was being driven.

The police further revealed that the Cybertruck was being driven by a Tesla engineer while a 17-year-old was driving the Corolla. The Corolla seemed to have hit the Cybertruck on its left side which left visible damage over its wheel.

Notably, the Cybertruck is bulletproof and capable of stopping a .45 and 9 mm ammo, according to Musk. Recently, the Cybertruck's durability was much talked about after MMA commentator and Comedian Joe Rogan shot an arrow at it at his Joe Rogan Experience podcast as a bet with Musk.

Musk won the one-dollar bet as the arrow could hardly make a dent on the door, let alone penetrate it.



