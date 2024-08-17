Published 09:42 IST, August 17th 2024
First Case Of Polio Confirmed In 10-Month-Old Child In Gaza, Palestinian Health Officials Say
Palestinian health officials on Friday reported the first case of polio in an unvaccinated 10-month old-child in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Polio confirmed in a 10-month-old child in Gaza | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:40 IST, August 17th 2024