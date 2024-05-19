Updated May 19th, 2024 at 22:25 IST
First Visuals After Ebrahim Raisi's Helicopter Suffers Hard Landing | Video
The “crash”, reports suggest, is believed to have occurred in an area surrounded by dense forest in the city of Jolfa on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.
Moments after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were involved in an incident, which several reports are now suggesting was a "significant helicopter crash”, videos of the incident have emerged showing the chopper's hard landing amid dense fog in the area.
The president, along with his convoy, were reportedly travelling back from a diplomatic meeting in Azerbaijan, and were heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran. The “crash”, multiple reports suggest, is believed to have occurred in a dense forest area in the city of Jolfa on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.
“The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog," Associated Press quoted the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying in comments aired on state TV.
Iran Observer, meanwhile, posted the last picture taken of the helicopter carrying President Raisi on social media platform ‘X’.
“Various rescue teams are on their way to the region but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter”, Vahidi reportedly said.
The likely crash comes as Iran – under the leadership of president Raisi and the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched unprecedented drone-and-missile strikes on Israel just last month.
Published May 19th, 2024 at 21:57 IST