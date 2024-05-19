The “crash”, reports suggest, is believed to have occurred in an area surrounded by dense forest in the city of Jolfa on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. | Image:'X'/@sentdefender

Moments after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were involved in an incident, which several reports are now suggesting was a "significant helicopter crash”, videos of the incident have emerged showing the chopper's hard landing amid dense fog in the area.

The president, along with his convoy, were reportedly travelling back from a diplomatic meeting in Azerbaijan, and were heading to the city of Tabriz, in the north west of Iran. The “crash”, multiple reports suggest, is believed to have occurred in a dense forest area in the city of Jolfa on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

The President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were involved in a “Significant Helicopter Crash” earlier today while Traveling back from a Diplomatic Meeting in Azerbaijan. The Crash is believed to have occurred in a Heavily Forested Area… pic.twitter.com/mrFfBMSVXl — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender)

“The esteemed president and company were on their way back aboard some helicopters and one of the helicopters was forced to make a hard landing due to the bad weather and fog," Associated Press quoted the country's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying in comments aired on state TV.

Additional Military, Emergency, and Search-and-Rescue Teams continue to arrive at a Base Camp established near the Northwestern Iranian City of Jolfa, near where the Helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi is believed to have Crashed. However, due to Rain and Mud the movement… pic.twitter.com/SKFJxhtNr2 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender)

Iran Observer, meanwhile, posted the last picture taken of the helicopter carrying President Raisi on social media platform ‘X’.

The last picture taken of the helicopter carrying President Raisi pic.twitter.com/Z9VWy3hvyk — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0)

“Various rescue teams are on their way to the region but because of the poor weather and fogginess it might take time for them to reach the helicopter”, Vahidi reportedly said.

The likely crash comes as Iran – under the leadership of president Raisi and the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched unprecedented drone-and-missile strikes on Israel just last month.

BREAKING: IRAN’S PRESIDENT RAISI HELICOPTER CRASH HAS IRANIAN MINISTERS ON SITE



The Ministers of Oil, Roads, Urban Development, and Energy have rushed to the accident site of the President's helicopter.



The Interior Minister has convened a crisis management meeting in Tabriz. pic.twitter.com/RLtarqplVY — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman)



