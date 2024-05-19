Advertisement

Florida: News coming from Florida where a fisherman has caught a 12-foot long Tiger Shark at Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Owen Prior, who is an experienced fisherman and scuba diver from Florida was stunned when he caught a 12-foot long tiger shark in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

In his interview to Fox 35 Owen said, “This is definitely one to remember for sure. I’ve caught hundreds of sharks up to a 14-foot hammerhead, but that was my personal best tiger shark.”

According to Owen, it took him about 25 minutes to catch the shark. He and his friends waited on the beach for 12 hours before the shark bit his stingray bait.

This was caught where I usually swim yesterday. 12 foot Tiger Shark. 🦈



Angler: Owen Prior pic.twitter.com/i1pIlknGkJ — Evan Hilton (@hiltonvision)

Tiger sharks, scientifically known as Galeocerdo cuvier, are majestic creatures inhabiting the world's tropical and temperate oceans.

Tiger sharks have distinct striped patterns on their entire body which resembles a tiger's coat. Tiger sharks are commonly found in the coastal waters of regions like the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans.

From the warm waters of Hawaii to the reefs of Australia, tiger sharks roam a vast range of marine habitats, showcasing their adaptability and dominance as majestic aquatic predators.

