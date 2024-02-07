It simply urged people not to emulate such behavior, highlighting the need for respectful conduct during flights. | Image: Reddit

When aboard a plane, it's common courtesy for fliers to adhere to basic etiquette and avoid causing any discomfort to those around them.

However, a recent incident came to the limelight where one passenger was utterly disgusted when the person sitting behind her intrusively poked their socked foot under the seat.

A photo capturing this inappropriate act was shared on Reddit by a user stefahnia (r/mildlyinfuriating).

The caption on the photo read, " Don't be this person. Friend sent me this from her recent flight home last weekend."

The image shows the passenger's personal space encroached upon by a socked foot from the individual behind, even touching the photographer's sneakers.

The Redditor post has received 9.9K upvotes, sparking a wave of social media reactions condemning the offensive toe intrusion.

A user commented, "I’d step on their toes really hard and go oopsie ."

Meanwhile commented, "This happened to me recently. Except not only was the foot just there, the guy would occasionally run his toes up my calf!! Creepy as hell. I kicked back at him a few times to no avail. My boyfriend stomping on his foot finally made it stop. Haha."

Another user commented, "How come people don’t stand up for themselves anymore or tell a flight attendant?"

Another commented, "Sir would you mind moving your foot back a bit please? Thank you."

