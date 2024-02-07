Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Flyer's 'Disturbing' Pic Showing Socked Foot Poking Underneath Seat Sparks Debate

The Redditor post has received 9.9K upvotes, sparking a wave of social media reactions condemning the offensive toe intrusion.

Digital Desk
Flyer's 'Disturbing' Pic Sparks Debate
It simply urged people not to emulate such behavior, highlighting the need for respectful conduct during flights. | Image:Reddit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

When aboard a plane, it's common courtesy for fliers to adhere to basic etiquette and avoid causing any discomfort to those around them.

However, a recent incident came to the limelight where one passenger was utterly disgusted when the person sitting behind her intrusively poked their socked foot under the seat.

Advertisement

A photo capturing this inappropriate act was shared on Reddit by a user stefahnia (r/mildlyinfuriating).

The caption on the photo read, " Don't be this person. Friend sent me this from her recent flight home last weekend."

Advertisement
Don't be this person
byu/stefahnia inmildlyinfuriating

It simply urged people not to emulate such behavior, highlighting the need for respectful conduct during flights.

Advertisement

The image shows the passenger's personal space encroached upon by a socked foot from the individual behind, even touching the photographer's sneakers.

The Redditor post has received 9.9K upvotes, sparking a wave of social media reactions condemning the offensive toe intrusion.

Advertisement

A user commented, "I’d step on their toes really hard and go oopsie ."

Meanwhile commented, "This happened to me recently. Except not only was the foot just there, the guy would occasionally run his toes up my calf!! Creepy as hell. I kicked back at him a few times to no avail. My boyfriend stomping on his foot finally made it stop. Haha."

Advertisement

Another user commented, "How come people don’t stand up for themselves anymore or tell a flight attendant?"

Another commented, "Sir would you mind moving your foot back a bit please? Thank you."

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News3 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News4 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement