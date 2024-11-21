Published 02:33 IST, November 22nd 2024
Food Affordability Crisis in Canada: 1 in 4 Canadian Parents Cutting Back on Food to Feed Children
The Salvation Army report revealed that 24% of Canadian parents have been forced to reduce their food consumption to feed their children.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Abhishek Tiwari
Canada Faces Deepening Economic Crisis as Parents Cut Back on Food to Feed Children | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
02:32 IST, November 22nd 2024