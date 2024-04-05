×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Billion Dollar Brain: 19-Year-Old Girl Cracks Billionaires' List

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
World's Youngest Billionaire Livia Voigt
World's Youngest Billionaire Livia Voigt | Image:Social Media
New Delhi: A 19-year-old Brazilian teenager Livia Voigt has been ranked as the world's youngest billionaire, Forbes Billionaires List 2024 revealed. Livia takes the title of the youngest billionaire overtaking Italian teen Clemente Del Vecchio, who is just two months older than her.

According to the figures released by Forbes, Livia who is still in college has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

Who is Livia Voigt?

Livia Voigt is the owner of Latin America's one of largest electrical motors manufacturers. She is also the largest individual shareholder at WEG, the company co-founded by her grandfather, Werner Ricardo Voigt.

She is currently a university student.

Furthermore, Livia and her elder sister Dora Voigt,26, are one of the seven names on the list of 25 Youngest Billionaires List year.

The 26-year-old also has a net worth of $1.1 billion and has a degree in architecture.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

